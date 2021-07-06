Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,489 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

