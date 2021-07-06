Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $207,000 Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $704.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

