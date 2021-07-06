Trexquant Investment LP Invests $215,000 in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MTLS stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91. Materialise NV has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

