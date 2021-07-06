Trexquant Investment LP Invests $187,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,323,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,999.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 696,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

