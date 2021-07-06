Trexquant Investment LP Invests $168,000 in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 43.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVGN opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Evogene Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

