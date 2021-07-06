Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.33. Transocean shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 361,250 shares trading hands.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

