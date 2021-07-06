Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.80 ($5.88).

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Shares of Trainline stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 320.20 ($4.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 338.61.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

