Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.80 ($5.88).
TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).
About Trainline
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.