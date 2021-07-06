TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCON. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

