Towercrest Capital Management Sells 28,513 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,513 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.