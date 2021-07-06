Towercrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 346,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. 292,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

