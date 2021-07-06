Towercrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.25 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

