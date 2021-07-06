Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 159,512 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 159,512 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.24%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

