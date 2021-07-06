Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 79,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,424. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

