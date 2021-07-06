Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $433,000 Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 324,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

