Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Apollo Tactical Income Fund accounts for about 2.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,121. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

