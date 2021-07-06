Third Point LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Third Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $352,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN traded up $141.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3,652.00. The company had a trading volume of 319,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,330.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

