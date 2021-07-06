Third Point LLC Has $774.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Third Point LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 5.2% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Walt Disney worth $774,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 625,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $314.20 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

