Third Point LLC Boosts Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for approximately 1.1% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 1.32% of RH worth $165,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RH by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $683.62. 9,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,923. RH has a 12-month low of $254.10 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $660.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

