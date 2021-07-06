Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000,000 Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Vy Global Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,890. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

