Third Point LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,573. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

