The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

