The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

