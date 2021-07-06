The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $190.67 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

