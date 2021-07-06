The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $252.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.76.

NYSE:PNC opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.56. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

