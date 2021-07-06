The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,015,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

