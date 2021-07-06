The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s (GT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

