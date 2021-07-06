The Goldman Sachs Group Raises JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $27.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

