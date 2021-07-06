The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Shares of GS traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.14. 41,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,910. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

