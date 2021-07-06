The Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00169598 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

