The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

The First of Long Island has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $503.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.