The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. 65,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,437,301. The company has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

