The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider William Jackson Acquires 14,000 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider William Jackson acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, for a total transaction of £659,680 ($861,876.14).

William Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,733 ($61.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a one year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £137.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,298.20 ($69.22).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

