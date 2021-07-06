The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,256. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.27.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

