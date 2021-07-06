Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THLLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Thales stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

About Thales

