Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

