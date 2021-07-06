Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.