Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of A10 Networks worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

