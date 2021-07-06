Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Wabash National worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $744.46 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

