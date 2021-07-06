TERA Market Cap Tops $4.85 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. TERA has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $133,221.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.66 or 1.00590813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00943390 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

