Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $15.13

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $14.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 176,134 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

