Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,358,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,992 shares of company stock worth $10,225,939 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

