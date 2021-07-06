Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of TDI opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th.

