Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,732,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 209,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

VIV opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.