Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 313,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

