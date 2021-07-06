Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) Increases Dividend to GBX 30 Per Share

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TEP stock opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,514 ($19.78). The firm has a market cap of £918.52 million and a PE ratio of 27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,221.89.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

