TD Securities Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$44.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.17.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 114,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.30. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. Research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

