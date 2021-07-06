TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $10.03 Million Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $24,072,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,664,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.