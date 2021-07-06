TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Employers worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Employers stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

