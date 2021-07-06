TD Asset Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

