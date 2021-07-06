TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,227 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.95. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

